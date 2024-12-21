Avengers And Football Action At Taimur's 8th Birthday Party, See Inside Moments From Fun-Filled Bash

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s oldest son Taimur Ali Khan turned 8 on December 20. On the occasion, the actress, along with her family hosted a birthday bash for Taimur. Several pictures and videos are going viral on social media.

Taimur Ali Khan’s birthday celebration

Taimur Ali Khan had one of the most adventurous birthday with his family and friends. Taimur’s aunty had shared a video on Instagram in which the eldest son of Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan were lifted in air by Iron Man and Captain America. Along with the video, the caption read, “Happiest 8th Birthday Timtim To soaring the peaks of success, Happiness and love may pave your path, To close real friends ..forever. And family always by your side. I love you loads my jaan. Taimur. I take pride in the man you're sure to become some day....! Congratulations parents You have a star in your midst."

Kareena Kapoor took to her Instagram stories and posted a picture of a football-themed special return gift for the guests who arrived for Taimur Ali Khan’s birthday celebration.

Family members wish Taimur Khan

In another video, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur’s friends were spotted exiting after enjoying the celebration. Soha Ali Khan too wished Taimur by sharing a video of fun moments and wrote in the caption, “From jumping on the bed to racing freestyle we have come a long way - here's to a lifetime of family, food and prezzies !!