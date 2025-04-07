Ayushmann Khurrana's Wife Tahira Kashyap Diagnosed With Breast Cancer Again, Shares A Brave Post About 'Not Shying Away'

Ayushmann Khurrana's wife, Tahira Kashyap, is observing World Health Day today, April 7, and on this occasion, she informed her fans that she has been diagnosed with Breast Cancer again. Tahira, who dons several hats like director, writer and producer, was diagnosed with breast cancer 7 years ago. She underwent treatment and was soon announced cancer-free.

Tahira Kashyap is all set for 'round 2', shares a brave post

Taking to her Instagram handle, Tahira shared a post in which she urged cancer-free people to get regular check-ups. The post reads, "Seven year itch or the power of regular screening- it's a perspective, I had like to go with the latter and suggest the same for everyone who needs to get regular mammograms. Round 2 for me...I still got this (sic)."

In the caption, she talked about how she is ready to fight the battle again and this time with more power. "When life gives you lemons, make lemonade. When life becomes too generous and throws them again at you, you squeeze them calmly into your favourite kala khatta drink and sip it with all the good intentions. Because for one, it’s a better drink, and two, you know you will give it your best once again," she wrote.

Ayushmann Khurrana calls Tahira his 'hero'

Soon after she shared the post, her family and friends flooded the comment section. Ayushmann was quick to comment, "My hero". Mini Mathur wrote, "You will win round 2 as well Tahira. Stay on course. Keep going." Guneet Monga wrote, "I love you! this too shall pass and come out of this victorious." A user wrote, "More power to you girl.. you will come out a more stronger & better version of yourself !! Sending prayers, love & hugs to fight through this!!" Another wrote, "Stay strong, you brave soul. You will do it again and win with flying colors."

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)