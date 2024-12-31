Published 12:59 IST, December 31st 2024
Ayushmann Khurrana And Rashmika Mandanna Shares First Glimpse Of Thama From Set | Watch
Maddock's next horror-comedy stars Ayushmann Khuranna and Rashmika Mandanna have shared a cute video from the sets of Thama.
Ayushmann Khuranna-Rashmika Mandanna In Thama: 2024 comes to its end and the new year will be around in a matter of few hours. B Town stars are extending New Year 2025 wishes to their fans in every unique way. Joining the celebrations, Maddock's next horror-comedy stars Ayushmann Khuranna and Rashmika Mandanna have also surprised their fans by dropping the first glimpse from the set.
Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna share the first video from the set of Thama
Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna will be seen sharing screen space for the first time in the film Thama. A few months after the makers officially announced the project, the Bala actor took to his Instagram handle on Monday evening and shared a video featuring himself and Srivalli from the set of their upcoming love story. In the video, the duo can be seen making the movie title Thama with hand gestures. Sharing the video, he wrote, "Hope you're having THAMA-ke-daar holidays. See you in 2025 #Diwali."
The post quickly went viral as many fans shared their excitement about seeing this new pair together.
Paresh Rawal and Nawazuddin Siddiqui also join Maddock's horror-comedy universe
After delivering the highest-grossing film of Bollywood ever with Stree 2, Maddock has announced another project with Rashmika Mandanna-Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead roles.
Paresh Rawal and Nawazuddin Siddiqui will also feature in the movie, which will be part of the same franchise as Stree, Bhediya, and Munjya, all created by Dinesh Vijan. This has added more to the buzz as it will be the first-timer for all.
