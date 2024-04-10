Advertisement

Ayushmann Khurrana, who was last seen in the film Dream Girl 2, is yet to announce a new project. In the past couple of months, the actor has been busy with his music and tour. Now, there have been rumours that Anees Bazmee, who is currently shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is all set to collaborate with the Vicky Donor star.

Who is saying what?

According to a report in Mid-day, discussions are underway to finalise the details of the film reportedly titled Bhootiyapa. A source told the publication, "Anees is planning to roll the No Entry sequel by the year-end. Meanwhile, Ayushmann has the Sourav Ganguly biopic in the offing. So, the actor-director duo are figuring out when they can roll their laugh riot.”

Advertisement

What's next for Ayushmann Khurrana?

Ayushmann Khurrana will reportedly be seen filling in the shoes of cricketer Sourav Ganguly in his biopic. An official announcement is still awaited. Ayushmann was last seen in the Raaj Shaandilyaa directorial Dream Girl 2. The film, made on a budget of ₹35 crores reportedly minted a total of ₹140.56 crores. The film also starred actors Ananya Panday, Vijay Raaz, Manjot Singh, Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Abhishek Banerjee, and Asrani among others.

Meanwhile, Anees Bazmi is shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 starring Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri, and Vidya Balan in the lead roles. Actor Rajpal Yadav will too return to the film to reprise his role of Chota Pandit.