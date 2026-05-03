Ayushmann Khurrana Assures Fans That Pati Patni Aur Woh Do 'Does Not Promote Infidelity' After Trailer Release

At the trailer launch of 'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do' on Saturday, actor Ayushmann Khurrana addressed concerns around infidelity in the film, asserting that the upcoming comedy does not endorse such themes and is designed as a wholesome family entertainer.

Responding to questions about the storyline, Khurrana clarified that while the narrative revolves around complex interpersonal dynamics, it avoids promoting extra-marital relationships.

He said, "Yeh film inn charun ke beech mein kya chal raha hai uspe hai. At the same time, I think yeh jo mera role hai Prajapati Pandey ka... He is a green flag. He is a complete green flag, uska moral Compass bilkul correct hai... We are not promoting any infidelity because it is a family film. Everyone will enjoy watching it. It is just a comedy of errors. Ismein aisa kuch nahi hai ke Prajapati ka kissi ke saath affair hai. Aisa kuch bhi nahi hai..." (This film is about what's happening between these four characters. At the same time, I think my role, Prajapati Pandey... he is a green flag. He is a complete green flag; his moral compass is absolutely correct. We are not promoting any infidelity because it is a family film. Everyone will enjoy watching it. It is just a comedy of errors. There is nothing in it that suggests Prajapati is having an affair with anyone. There is nothing like that at all.)

When asked about balancing socially sensitive themes with family-friendly storytelling, Khurrana underlined the responsibility he feels as both an actor and a parent.

"It is a very big responsibility. Being a family man, I feel that I should make a film that my kids can watch. In fact, I took my kids to this edit. They really loved it. So, that's my barometer. A benchmark is set there. If the kids like the film, it becomes like a wholesome family film. And Pati Patni Aur Wo Do is the same film. Where everyone will enjoy it. It will be fun. It will be a good, fun, comedy film. People will watch it," he said.

Directed by Mudassar Aziz, 'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do' stars Khurrana alongside Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Rakul Preet Singh in lead roles.

The film also features Vijay Raaz, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Ayesha Raza, and Durgesh Kumar in pivotal parts.

Backed by producers Bhushan Kumar, Renu Ravi Chopra, and Krishan Kumar, the film is presented by T-Series Films and B R Studios.

The trailer was released on Saturday evening, with the theatrical release scheduled for May 15, 2026.

The film follows the legacy of 'Pati Patni Aur Woh', which starred Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ananya Panday, and was itself a modern remake of the 1978 classic of the same name. (ANI)







