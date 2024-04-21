Ayushmann Khurrana Celebrates 12 Years Of His Debut Film: Vicky Donor Literally Conceived Me

Advertisement

Ayushmann Khurrana made his acting debut with the film Vicky Donor (2012). Directed by Shoojit Sircar, Ayushmann and Yami Gautam starrer clocked 12 years on April 20. On the occasion, the actor took to his Instagram account to share a heartfelt post for the film and reshared a fan-made post for the movie.

Ayushmann Khurrana pens a note for Vicky Donor

Ayushmann Khurrana began his journey in the film industry with Vicky Donor in 2012, a film breaking societal taboos around sperm donation and infertility. The film not only earned critical acclaim but also fetched him several awards for his performance. On the film's 12th anniversary, he thanked his fans for celebrating it, in a creative way.

To mark the occasion, Ayushmann’s fan pages surprised him with an anime edit of some scenes from the movie. Ayushmann re-shared the images on his Instagram handle along with a heartfelt note. Sharing the photos, he wrote, “12 years... it's hard to believe how time flies! Vicky Donor literally conceived me as an actor/star. And seeing you all celebrate its anniversary with such creativity is heartwarming. Here's to the magic you bring to my journey! Also, if Vicky Donor was an anime, what would you name it? Can't wait to see what you come up with. #12YearsOfVickyDonor.”

Ayushmann Khurrana expresses gratitude to his audience

Celebrating twelve years in Bollywood, Ayushmann Khurrana has expressed profound gratitude towards his fans for their unwavering support, acknowledging their pivotal role in his journey as an actor and musician. "My admirers have been my biggest support system since the time I debuted as an actor-artiste in the industry, it is your love that keeps the fire in me burning," Khurrana told ANI.

On the cinematic front, Khurrana's comedic prowess was last seen in Dream Girl 2, alongside Ananya Panday, Annu Kapoor, and Abhishek Banerjee, a film that resonated well with audiences.



