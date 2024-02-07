English
Updated January 24th, 2024 at 11:15 IST

Ayushmann Khurrana Has THIS To Say After His Audition Clip With Brother Goes Viral

Ayushmann Khurrana had once auditioned for a singing show with his brother Aparshakti. The clip has now gone viral and the actors have reacted to the video.

Republic Entertainment Desk
A file photo of Ayushmann Khurrana
A file photo of Ayushmann Khurrana | Image:Instagram
Ayushmann Khurrana recently reacted to his viral audition tape from an old singing reality show. In the video, Ayushmann along with his brother Aparshakti Khurana were seen auditioning for Channel V popstars. The two showcased their singing skills while the jury members including Palash Sen, Mehnaaz, and Purabh Kohli judged them.

Ayushmann Khurrana takes a trip down the memory lane after audition video goes viral

Ayushmann Khurrana had once auditioned for a singing reality TV show with his brother Aparshakti Khurana. Fans were amazed after watching the video as both Ayushmann and Aparshakti looked unrecognisable. Reacting to the clip, Ayushmann wrote on X, "Yahan se shuruaat hui thii (This was the beginning). Sapne dekhne ka haq har kisi ko hai (Everybody has the right to dream). Lesson from personal experience- not to undermine anyone’s human potential (sic)."

Ayushmann's post | Image: X

 

Ayushmann Khurrana even reacted to the viral video on his Instagram handle and wrote, "Tip-don't underestimate anyone's human potential. Proud of this journey (sic)." Aparshakti also shared the video on his social media handle to remember their struggling days in the entertainment industry.

Ayushmann's post | Image: Instagram

Ayushmann, Aparshakti's viral audition tape

Brothers Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurana had their fair share of struggles before entering the entertainment industry. Both the actors have carved a niche in Bollywood with their performances. However, before showbiz, they two worked in several shows. In the viral audition clip, Ayushmann and Aparshakti were seen singing one line each of Dil Chahta Hai's song Koi Kahe Kehta Rahe in front of the judges. Following their audition, they ran to the host and expressed their excitement after getting selected.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that Ayushmann Khurrana has been signed for a biopic. The biopic subject in question is none other than cricketing legend Saurav Ganguly. Ayushmann Khurrana will reportedly undergo a rigorous fitness routine to get the right look for a sportsman. However, the actor has not confirmed the news.

 

 

 

 

Published January 24th, 2024 at 11:07 IST

