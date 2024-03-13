Ayushmann Khurrana Shares Photos From His Meeting With Singer Ed Sheeran

Advertisement

Ayushmann Khurrana took to his social media account to share a picture with the American Singer Ed Sheeran. The latter is currently in Mumbai for his concert in the city on March 16. This will mark the Photograph hitmaker’s third concert in India.

Ayushmann Khurrana shares polaroid keepsake from meeting with Ed Sheeran

On March 12, Ayushmann Khurrana took to his Instagram account to share a picture with Ed Sheeran. The Dream Girl 2 actor shared a Polaroid photo with the singer and marked today’s date on the photo. The actor seemed to have hosted the American singer at his residence.

Sharing the photo, Ayushmann Khurrana wrote in the caption, “A Polaroid keepsake from my time with Ed ❤️Great meeting you, @teddysphotos”. Fans of the actor took to the comment section to appreciate the meeting between the artists. Referring to Sheeran’s song Photograph and Perfect, comments read, “Omg! We keep this love in a photograph ❤”. Another comment read, “Eise "PERFECT" "PHOTOGRAPH" ki INTEZARI thi..❤️”

Ed Sheeran surprises students in Mumbai school

Ed Sheeran took to his social media handle to share a video of himself visiting a school in Mumbai on March 12. The singer met with a bunch of kids in the school and had a blast playing music for them while they rejoiced during his visit. Not just this, Ed Sheeran performed for the students in the school, he also watched them perform with a bright smile on his face. Ed Sheeran was overjoyed after visiting the school and shared his experience with his fans on social media. Sharing the video, Ed Sheeran wrote, "Visited a school in Mumbai this morning and swapped performances with the kids, so much fun. Great being back in India too."

Ed Sheeran's +-=÷× Tour (Mathematics) will conclude in Mumbai on March 16 at Mahalaxmi Race Course Grounds, as part of his 2024 Asia and Europe Tour. This will be Sheeran's third concert in India, having previously performed there in 2017. The concert will begin at 3 p.m. with a performance by Prateek Kuhad, followed by special guest Calum Scott.