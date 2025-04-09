Ayushmann Khurrana's Wife Tahira Kashyap Shares First Photo After Beginning Treatment For Relapsed Breast Cancer

Tahira Kashyap took to her Instagram account to share her first post after announcing that her breast cancer has relapsed. She shared a selfie and notified her well-wishers that she is ‘back home and recovering’. On April 7. Ayushmann Khurrana's wife announced that her breast cancer, which was first diagnosed 7 years back, has relapsed.

Tahira Kashyap shares first post after beginning treatment for breast cancer

On April 9, Tahira Kashyap took to her Instagram and shared a selfie holding a sunflower. The writer expressed her gratitude to people who have prayed for her good health after the cancer diagnosis. She shared the selfie with the caption, “Basking in all the love and prayers! They are magical✨Thank you, thank you, thank you! Back home and recovering." She added, “I know some of you who are praying and so many whom I don’t know and yet I receive all your goodness with grace, similarly some of you know me and others might not but I send all my gratitude to all of you. And when such a connection is made which is beyond actual relationship it’s called Humanity which is the highest form of spirituality."



Mrunal Thakur, Mandira Bedi, Bhumi Pednekar, Twinkle Khanna, Guneet Monga, Mahima Chaudhary, and other industry insiders took to the comment section to wish Tahira a speedy recovery. Hina Khan , who is battling stage 3 breast cancer herself, commented, “Tahira ❤️”



Round 2 for me: Tahira Kashyap confirms cancer relapse

On April 7, Tahira announced the news of the medical setback and urged everyone to get frequent check-ups nip all problems in the bud. She shared, "Seven year itch or the power of regular screening- it's a perspective, I had like to go with the latter and suggest the same for everyone who needs to get regular mammograms. Round 2 for me...I still got this (sic)." In the caption, the 42-year-old mentioned that she is ready to fight the difficult battle again. She wrote, “When life gives you lemons, make lemonade. When life becomes too generous and throws them again at you, you squeeze them calmly into your favourite kala khatta drink and sip it with all the good intentions. Because for one, it’s a better drink, and two, you know you will give it your best once again.”