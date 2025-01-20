Azaad Box Office Day Collection Day 3: Rasha Thadani-Aaman Devgn Starrer Sees Slight Surge, Inches Closer To ₹5 Crore Mark

Azaad, helmed by Abhishek Kapoor released in cinemas on January 17. After two days, the film has seen a slight surge at the box office after a lukewarm opening. The period drama is set in pre-independence era. Know how much the film has minted on third day at box office.

How much did Azaad earn on third day?

According to report of Sacnilk, the Rasha Thadani and Aaman Devgn starrer performed low on its first 2 days at the box office and earned an estimated ₹2.80 crore India net. On third day, the the film has minted ₹ 1.85 crore. The total collection now stands at ₹4.65 crore. The highest occupancy has been recorded in Chennai (30.67%), followed by Bengaluru (21%), Hyderabad (15.75%), Mumbai (14.50%) and Lucknow (14%).

Rasha Thadani and Aaman Devgn in Azaad | Source: Instagram

In an interview with ANI, Rasha Thadani and Aaman Devgn had spoken about their characters they played in Azaad. Rasha said, “I think of horses as big puppies and I love animals. When Azaad (the horse) entered the set, I immediately felt like hugging him. Working with animals in my first film was a huge deal for me”.

While Aaman said, “The character I play is very appealing because actin and rebellion are things that naturally excite a young man. Playing this role was a lot of fun. Being part of a film like this as my debut is a big deal for me”.

All about Azaad

The period drama Azaad marks the acting debut of Devgn's nephew Aaman Devgan and actor Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Diana Penty, Mohit Malik and Piyush Mishra in key roles.

Ajay Devgn in Azaad | Source: X