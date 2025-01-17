Azaad X Review: Netizens Give Verdict To Rasha Thadani-Aaman Devgan Starrer, Say Chemistry Is 'Hit' But...

Rasha Thadani and Aaman Devgan’s debutant film Azaad is finally out in the theatres on Jan 17. While Azaad stars all newcomers, it is directed by Abhishek Kapoor. The movie features an emotional story highlighting the deep bond between humans and animals. Since the movie announcement was made, many fans have been waiting to see the ‘mini Raveena Tandon’ on silver screens. As the romantic action made it to the grounds, early cinemagoers shared their reactions on X(formerly Twitter).

Rasha Thadani and Aman Devgan's film Azad is getting a lot of praise

A user shared their thoughts on X (formerly Twitter) about the film, saying, "When was the last time a film pleasantly surprised you? I just had that experience! #Azaad is fantastic! Creating a story centred around an animal is challenging, but #AbhishekKapoor and his team have crafted a gripping, heartfelt movie. Give it a chance. The debutants are excellent too."

Many viewers appreciated the chemistry between Rasha Thadani and Aman Devgan in the film.

Some also praised the storyline, with one remarking, "OP Nayyar's influence resonates like an old record—shaping the melody and the arrangement... #Azaad."

However, a few viewers criticised the film, calling it "too pale and forced" and expressing their dislike for it.

Rasha Thadani and Aaman Devgan's debut movie's first-day tickets available at a special price

As reported by Free Press Journal, the makers of Azaad have announced a special offer for Cinema Lovers Day. Tickets for the film will cost only Rs 99 on its opening day.

The announcement stated, "Book your tickets now and experience a saga of unbreakable friendship and loyalty. Advance booking is now open!"