sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Elon Musk | Jhansi Fire Tragedy | Air Pollution | US Elections | Champions Trophy |

Published 11:29 IST, November 16th 2024

B Praak Gets Teary-eyed Recalling Newborn Son's Death: Usse Bhari Cheez Maine Life Mein...

Renowned Punjabi Singer B Praak revealed his darkest day when he lost his son right after delivery and his wife Meera was left devastated.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
File photo of B Praak
File photo of B Praak | Image: Instagram
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

11:29 IST, November 16th 2024