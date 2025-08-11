Baaghi 4 Teaser: Animal-esque Gory Action, Sanjay Dutt's Intense Avatar, Massy Dialogues And Tiger Shroff's Shoddy Acting Are The Highlights

Baaghi 4 teaser: Tiger Shroff returns as Ronny on screens after 5 years. The 4th chapter of the Baaghi franchise is set to have fans witness some heart-wrenching action. After much waiting, makers unveiled the first-ever teaser of this gory film in a grand manner on Monday afternoon.

The teaser features Tiger facing off against a new antagonist, played by Sanjay Dutt, while Sonam Bajwa and Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu are seen doing some jaw-dropping action sequences. Touted as the most violent instalment of the series, the teaser is giving vibes a lot like Ranbir Kapoor's Animal and Unni Mukundan's Marco.

Baaghi 4 teaser out

The 1-minute-49-second teaser opens with Tiger Shroff saying there is a difference between need and necessity (zaroori and zaroorat). He then launches a fierce attack on his enemies with handheld weapons. While the action looks intense, the poor CGI and VFX reduce its impact.

Sanjay Dutt appears briefly as the antagonist before Tiger declares war on him. The teaser is full of nail-biting montages featuring limbs severed, blood splattering, and bodies. In a fresh twist, the film also gives its female characters rowdy action scenes. Sonam Bajwa and debutant Harnaaz Sandhu are shown slicing men apart with sharp weapons.

Soon after the teaser went out on social media, viewers quickly pointed out the similarity between Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal. One commented, “They even copied the hallway scene from Animal.” Another was more blunt, calling it “Sasta Animal Park.”