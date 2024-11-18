sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Kailash Gahlot | Ali Khamenei | Maharashtra Elections | Manipur Unrest | PM Modi's Brazil Visit | Delhi Air Pollution |

Published 13:51 IST, November 18th 2024

Baaghi 4: Tiger Shroff Is On A 'Bloodier Mission' In Sequel, Announces Release Date In Gory Poster

After Singham Again, Tiger Shroff is now gearing up for the fourth installment of his Baaghi franchise, which will be directed by A. Harsha.

Reported by: Indo-Asian News Service
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
A poster of Baaghi 4
A poster of Baaghi 4 | Image: Instagram
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

13:51 IST, November 18th 2024