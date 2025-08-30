Updated 30 August 2025 at 14:59 IST
Baaghi 4 Trailer Out: Tiger Shroff Battles Sanjay Dutt To Avenge Love In Bloodbath Action Thriller
Tiger Shroff, Sanjay Dutt and Harnaaz Sandhu starrer Baaghi 4 is set to release in theatres on September 5.
Tiger Shroff's much-awaited film Baaghi 4 has finally got a trailer on Saturday. It also stars Sanjay Dutt in the negative role. Directed by A Harsha, the upcoming action thriller is the fourth instalment in Tiger Shroff's Baghi, which was first released in 2016.
The three-minute and forty-one-second trailer opens with a shot of Tiger Shroff, who is holding an axe, which is drenched in blood. After a voice-over which defines the movie as an action-packed love story, Tiger Shroff is seen killing people with rods and knives.
We see different looks of Tiger, first as a naval officer, and then in a more brutal avatar. Tiger, who goes by the name of Ronnie in the film, is considered mentally unstable by his friends and police after he tells them that his love partner
Alisha (Harnaaz Sindhu) has been killed.
They called it a hallucination. It is followed by a romantic montage of Tiger and Harnaaz. As for Sanjay Dutt, the actor was introduced as the antagonist, all bloodied in a church, asking God about their involvement in the love story of a devil.
What follows is a montage of brutal takedowns, beheadings, impalements, and a lot more. Tiger Shroff also repeated his iconic dialogue "jo tera torchar hah voh mera warmup hah (Your torture is my warmup)".
The trailer ends with Sanjay Dutt kissing the chopped fingers, showcasing his evil side.
Tiger Shroff shared the trailer on his Instagram handle on Saturday.
Apart from the lead duo, the film also stars Shreyas Talpade, Saurabh Sachdeva, Upendra Limaye and Sonam Bajwa in prominent roles.
The movie is produced by Sajid Nadiawala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.
'Baaghi 4' is set to release in theatres on September 5, 2025.
