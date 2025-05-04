Babil Khan's Post Reminds Fans Of Sushant Singh Rajput, Netizens Concerned About Actor Facing Alleged Bollywood Bullying

Babil Khan's recent social media activity has raised eyebrows among his fans and well-wishers. The actor took to his Instagram account to share an emotional video in the wee hours of May 4. In the clips, the son of late actor Irrfan Khan could be seen having a breakdown on camera while speaking about the challenges and pressures of being part of Bollywood. While his team and family have issued a clarification about the video, fans of Babil Khan are not convinced that all is well with him. Some even shared that the Logout actor is showing tendencies similar to Sushant Singh Rajput.

Following Babil Khan's video and the statement by his family, fans of the actor took to their social media account to check up on him. Since his Instagram is now deleted, netizens are using X (formerly Twitter) and the comment section of paparazzi accounts to express their concern for Babil. A user shared his video on X and wrote, "BOLLYWOOD IS FAKE We don't want to lose another talent, like Sushant Singh Rajput. BABIL KHAN STAY STRONG" Another questioned, “Is Babil Khan facing the same problems that Sushant Singh Rajput did?”



Commenting on an Instagram post, a user wrote, “I hope he is not the next Sushant Singh Rajput". Echoing the same sentiment, a netizen wrote, “Brother suddenly reminded me of Sushant Singh Rajput…..stay strong”. Several other well-wishers of Babil Khan sent him heartfelt messages and assured him that he has his fans' support during the testing times.



In a clarification statement, Babil Khan's family and team said, “Over the past few years, Babil Khan has earned immense love and appreciation for his work, as well as for his openness about his mental health journey. Like anyone else, Babil is allowed to have difficult days -- and this was one of them. We want to reassure all his well-wishers that he is safe and will be feeling better soon.”

The statement added, "That said, a video of Babil has been widely misinterpreted and taken out of context. In the clip, Babil was sincerely acknowledging a few of his peers whom he believes are making meaningful contributions to the evolving landscape of Indian cinema," the statement read. His mention of artists like Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Raghav Juyal, Adarsh Gourav, Arjun Kapoor, and Arijit Singh came from a place of genuine admiration -- for their authenticity, passion, and efforts to restore credibility and heart in the industry."



