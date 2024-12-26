Baby John Box Office Day 1: Varun Dhawan Starrer Unable To Brave Pushpa 2 Storm, Registers Lukewarm Opening Despite Christmas

Baby John Box Office Collection: The Varun Dhawan starrer hit the big screens on December 25, coinciding with the Christmas holiday. The film, directed by Kalees, also features Wamiqa Gabbi and Keerthy Suresh. Despite releasing on a non-working day, the actioner was unable to impress the audience on the big screen.

Baby John registers slow opening at the box office

Varun Dhawan starrer Baby John opened to a dismal response at the box office. The movie, said to be a remake of Thalapathy Vijay's Theri, failed to surpass the collection of Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2. On the opening day, the film minted ₹12.50 crore at the box office, as per Sacnilk.



A screengrab of Sumit Kadel's post | IMage: X



Trade analyst Sumit Kadel took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to note that "Even with the advantage of a Christmas National Holiday, the Mass Action genre, Superstar cameo, and #Atlee backing it as producer, #BabyJohn stumbled with a lacklustre opening." The trade expert also asserted that the actioner needs to bounce back on the coming weekend to deliver a strong lifetime collection. Baby John faces strenuous competition from Pushpa 2 (Hindi) and Mufasa: The Lion King.

On 21st day Pushpa 2 (Hindi) earns more than Baby John opening collection

Baby John is facing tough competition with Pushpa 2, which is in its 3rd week of release. The Varun Dhawan starrer is the second choice for Hindi circuits as they are enjoying Pushpa 2's Hindi version. Baby John is reportedly in third position in metropolitan areas after Pushpa 2 and Mufasa: The Lion King.

Baby John faces competition from Pushpa 2 and Mufasa: The Lion King | Image: IMDb