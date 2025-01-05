Baby John Box Office Collection Day 11: Varun Dhawan Starrer Struggles To Cross ₹1 Crore, Trails YJHD, Pushpa 2, Mufasa

Baby John Box Office Collection: The Varun Dhawan starrer hit the big screens on December 25, coinciding with the Christmas holiday. Though the movie opened to a decent collection, it failed to maintain the pace at the box office in the following days. Even in the second week of its theatrical run, there seems to be no resurrection of the film at the ticketing counter.

Baby John box office collection remains dismal on second weekend

Baby John opened to ₹11.25 crore owing to the non-working holiday. However, the average reviews and negative word of mouth drove audiences away from the theatre for the movie. The Varun Dhawan starrer concluded its 1-week theatrical run with a meagre ₹ 36.4 crore in India, as per Sacnilk.



Varun Dhawan in a still from Baby John | Image: IMDb

On day 11, the second Saturday of release, Baby John minted ₹ 0.80 crore, as per Sacnilk. The film has plummeted below ₹1 crore mark for the second time since its release. Despite no new releases, the Varun Dhawan starrer has failed to impress the audience on the big screen. The movie has amassed a total of ₹ 37.75 crore.

Baby John fails to surpass Pushpa 2, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (re-release) and Mufasa

Baby John has failed to deter competition from other significant releases at the box office. Despite hitting the big screens two weeks before the Varun Dhawan starrer, Pushpa 2 continues to be the first choice of cine-goers. On Day 11 of Baby John, the Allu Arjun starrer raked ₹5.5 crore out of which ₹4.35 crore was contributed from the Hindi version alone, as per Sacnilk.

Baby John is trailing YJHD (re-released), Pushpa 2 and Mufasa | Image: IMDb