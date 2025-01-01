Baby John Box Office Collection Day 7: Varun Dhawan-Wamiqa Gabbi Film Ends First Week With Minimal Growth

Baby John Box Office Collection: The Varun Dhawan starrer hit the big screen on December 25, coinciding with the Christmas holiday. The film has been underperforming at the box office ever since its release. The business remains dismal at the end of week 1.

Baby John box office collections remain dismal

Baby John opened to a decent ₹11.25 crore at the domestic box office, owing to the Christmas holiday. However, the film failed to maintain the momentum at the ticketing counter on the subsequent days. The actioner said to be the remake of Thalapathy Vijay starrer Theri, has amassed a total of ₹32.65 crores at the box office in the seven-day theatrical run.

A poster of Baby John | Image: Instagram



Following the first weekend, the Baby John collections saw a massive dip. On the first weekend of release, the movie minted ₹1.85 crore. The following day, the first Tuesday of release, the Varun Dhawan starrer raked in ₹2.15 crore. Despite having no competition from any other Bollywood movie, Baby John failed to become cine-goers' first choice. It is unlikely that the movie will resurrect at the box office.

Baby John struggles to deter competition from Pushpa 2, Mufasa

Baby John hit the big screens several weeks after Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule and one week after Hollywood biggie Mufasa: The Lion King. However, the Varun Dhawan starrer seems to remain a third choice for cine-goers. While the Allu Arjun starrer remains untouchable at the box office, the Disney film has also raked better collections than Baby John.





Baby John faces competition from Pushpa 2 and Mufasa: The Lion King | Image: IMDb