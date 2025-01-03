Published 13:59 IST, January 3rd 2025
Baby John Budget, Box Office Collection: With ₹110 Crore Loss, Varun's Most Expensive Film Emerges As His Biggest Disaster
The action film opened in 4300 shows in India, which have reduced to just 1800 after 8 days. In North India, Baby John stands replaced by Marco.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Baby John hit the big screens on December 25, amid anticipation. The action film is a remake of Thalapathy Vijay's Theri (2016) but has failed to recreate the original's magic at the box office. Baby John is struggling to hit the ₹50 crore mark after over a week of its release and with collections falling below the ₹1 crore, it's all but game over for the film. The worrying factor is that Baby John is one of the most expensive films of his career with the actor taking home a big paycheque for the lead role.
Baby John budget and box office collection
Baby John is made on a massive budget of ₹160 crore, according to reports. Varun Dhawan took home the biggest paycheque from the Baby John cast, reportedly ₹25 crore. The movie's budget exceeds his most expensive films like Kalank (₹150 crore) and Street Dancer 3D (₹85 crore). However, despite the huge canvas on which the film has been made, Baby John has emerged as a huge flop.
In 9 days since its release, Baby John has collected ₹52.25 crore worldwide. The Indian collection of the film stands at ₹36.4 crore. It is likely to emerge as Varun's lowest grosser, falling behind October and Badlapur. However, the latter two have received critical acclaim.
Baby John screen count reduced due to poor turnout
The action film opened in 4300 shows in India, which have reduced to just 1800 after eight days. In many regions in North India, the film has been replaced by Malayalam actioner Marco, starring Unni Mukundan. The film had a legacy to live up to given Theri, from which it is adapted, is a cult classic. However, it seems like Baby John theatrical run is expected to be over soon with poor returns.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 13:59 IST, January 3rd 2025