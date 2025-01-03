Baby John Budget, Box Office Collection: With ₹110 Crore Loss, Varun's Most Expensive Film Emerges As His Biggest Disaster

Baby John hit the big screens on December 25, amid anticipation. The action film is a remake of Thalapathy Vijay's Theri (2016) but has failed to recreate the original's magic at the box office. Baby John is struggling to hit the ₹50 crore mark after over a week of its release and with collections falling below the ₹1 crore, it's all but game over for the film. The worrying factor is that Baby John is one of the most expensive films of his career with the actor taking home a big paycheque for the lead role.

Baby John released on December 25 | Image: X

Baby John budget and box office collection

Baby John is made on a massive budget of ₹160 crore, according to reports. Varun Dhawan took home the biggest paycheque from the Baby John cast, reportedly ₹25 crore. The movie's budget exceeds his most expensive films like Kalank (₹150 crore) and Street Dancer 3D (₹85 crore). However, despite the huge canvas on which the film has been made, Baby John has emerged as a huge flop.

Keerthy Suresh made her Bollywood debut in Baby John | Image: X

In 9 days since its release, Baby John has collected ₹52.25 crore worldwide. The Indian collection of the film stands at ₹36.4 crore. It is likely to emerge as Varun's lowest grosser, falling behind October and Badlapur. However, the latter two have received critical acclaim.

Baby John screen count reduced due to poor turnout