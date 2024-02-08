Updated February 7th, 2024 at 14:47 IST
Baby John Poster Shows Varun Dhawan Channelling His Inner Rage, Actor Looks Fierce In Action Avatar
Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram and shared a new poster of his upcoming action-thriller Baby John.
Renowned filmmaker Atlee who recently tasted success with the success of his film Jawan is returning again and this time as a producer for Baby John. The upcoming action-thriller will star Varun Dhawan in the lead and is a Hindi remake of Atlee’s Tamil blockbuster Theri.
Baby John's new poster out
Joining forces with co-producers Priya Atlee, Murad Khetani, and Jyoti Deshpande, Varun shared another poster from the movie earlier today. The text on the poster read, “No beast is more savage than man when possessed with power answerable to his rage.”
The actor captioned the post, “Hold on tight, the ride is about to get wild. #BabyJohn coming to your nearest theatres on May 31st!”
Baby John’s teaser released recently
The promotional teaser showcased Varun seated regally on a throne similar to the iconic series Game of Thrones surrounded by traditional dancers. Holding a bird, Varun came out with a fierce, determined demeanour, hinting at a fierce battle.
More about Baby John
Directed by A Kaleeswaran, Baby John, initially titled VD18, features Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi in pivotal roles. Accompanying them are seasoned actors Jackie Shroff and Rajpal Yadav in supporting characters. S Thaman is credited for the film’s music.
Atlee's previous venture Theri starring Vijay, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Amy Jackson, received critical acclaim and was a commercial success, grossing Rs 150 crore against a budget of Rs 75 crore. It also emerged as one of the highest-grossing Tamil films of 2016.
In a recent development, Varun shared a sneak peek from the auspicious 'Mahurat Pooja' ceremony while showcasing a decorated venue with floral arrangements. Producers Atlee and Murad Khetani made a grand entrance, joined by actor Keerthy Suresh who was dressed in a vibrant yellow saree for the occasion.
Published February 7th, 2024 at 14:47 IST
