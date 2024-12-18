Baby John's Cast Fees Revealed: Varun Dhawan Being Paid ₹25 Cr? Know Keerthy, Jackie Shroff's Salary

Baby John Cast Fees: Varun Dhawan's highly awaited action film is set to hit theatres soon, and fans can hardly contain their excitement. Produced by Atlee and directed by Kalees, the movie has sparked considerable interest ahead of its Christmas release. Meanwhile, reports about the fees of Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh, and the rest of the cast have been making the rounds.

Varun Dhawan

As per reports, Varun Dhawan earned ₹7 crores for his role in Bhediya (2022). For Citadel: Honey Bunny, he charged an impressive ₹20 crores. His pay rose even higher for Baby John, with reports stating he was paid ₹25 crores.

Keerthy Suresh

Keerthy Suresh | Image: X

Keerthy Suresh is making her Hindi film debut with Kalees' direction. Reports suggest she is earning ₹4 crores for the film, which is higher than her usual ₹3 crore fee for South Indian films. This salary matches the earnings of Bollywood's rising stars like Kiara Advani and Janhvi Kapoor.

Jackie Shroff

As per reports, Jackie Shroff recently received acclaim for playing the antagonist, Omar Hafiz, in Singham Again. For his role in Rohit Shetty's film, he reportedly earned ₹2 crores. However, his payment for Baby John was slightly less, at ₹1.5 crores.

Sanya Malhotra

Sanya Malhotra | Image: X

Sanya Malhotra is reportedly earning a hefty ₹1 crore for her special appearance. This amount surpasses the earnings of Waqima Gabbi and Sheeba Chaddha for Baby John.

Wamiqa Gabbi & Sheeba Chaddha