Baby John Trailer Launch: Keerthy Suresh Skips Event For Her Bollywood Debut Film, Is All Ok?

Popular South India actress Keerthy Suresh is all set to tie the knot with her long-time friend Antony Thattil, a Kochi-based businessman. G Suresh Kumar, Keerthy's father, confirmed the news to news agency IANS, sharing that the two have been friends since Class 12. “The wedding will take place in Goa in December. The exact date is yet to be decided as she is presently finishing her debut film in Hindi (Baby John),” said Kumar. Keerthy and Antony's wedding is rumoured to be taking place on December 12. The couple flew down to Goa earlier last week to begin the pre-wedding functions. Due to her wedding prep, Keerthy also skipped the trailer launch of Baby John in Mumbai on Monday.

File photo of Keerthy Suresh | Image: Keerthy Suresh Fans/X

Varun Dhawan and Wamiqa Gabbi at the trailer launch of Baby John

Baby John is all set to release on Christmas. The action-packed trailer of the movie was unveiled by the team at an event in Mumbai. Present there were director Kalees, presenter and producer Atlee with his wife Priya and lead stars Varun Dhawan and Wamiqa Gabbi. The pair danced to the viral song Nain Matakka, which has been sung by Diljit Dosanjh. While Varun and Wamiqa grooved to the track, fans missed Keerthy who originally features in the party number with the Coolie No 1 actor.

Baby John team at film's trailer launch in Mumbai | Image: Varinder Chawla

Details of Keerthy's wedding

Keerthy Suresh (32) began her career as a child actress in the early 2000s and returned to films after studying fashion design. Her first lead role was in the 2013 Malayalam film Geethaanjali-directed by Priyadarshan. In 2018, she won the National Award for acting in the Telugu film Mahanati. About her nuptials, her father G Suresh Kumar shared that the wedding in Goa is going to be a very close affair and will see very few people. “We are deciding whether to have a reception and if it happens, it is likely to be in Thiruvananthapuram," Kumar added.

Keerthy Suresh will tie the knot in Goa on December 12 | Image: Keerthy Suresh fans/Instagram