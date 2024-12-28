'Bad Year For The Students', Say Netizens As Alia's Jigra, Varun's Baby John, Sidharth's Yodha Tank At Box Office

Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra started their Bollywood careers together with the 2012 film Student Of The Year. Over the years, the actors have garnered massive success with their body of work. The trio came to be popularly known as ‘students'. Recently, the trio made headlines for the lukewarm response to their movies at the box office.

Sidharth Malhotra starrer Yodha disappoints at box office



Sidharth Mahotra in Yodha | Image: Instagram

Among the three actors, Sidharth Malhotra's movie was the first to release this year. The actor's actioner Yodha hit the big screen on March 15. Directed by Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre, the movie failed to impress the audience in the theatre. The movie had a lifetime box office collection of ₹35.56 Cr in India.



Alia Bhatt starrer Jigra becomes her career lowest

Alia Bhatt in Jigra | Image: IMDb

Alia Bhatt starrer Jigra hit the big screen on Dussehra 2024. However, the movie was marred by several controversies before its release. From plagiarism accusations to nepotism row, the Vasan Bala directorial made headlines for all the wrong reasons. The movie received a lukewarm response to the movie. It minted ₹ 31.98 Crore at the domestic box office.

Bleak hopes from Varun Dhawan's Baby John

The latest release has been Varun Dhawan starrer Baby John. Despite releasing on a Christmas holiday, the film has not been able to mint favourable results at the box office. Directed by Kalees, the film also stars Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi. In the three-day theatrical run, the film has minted ₹ 20.18 Crore in India.



Varun Dhawan in Baby John | Image: IMDb