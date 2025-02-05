Badass Ravi Kumar: CBFC Scissors 'Bikini Cleavage' Close-ups, Mutes Cuss Word In Himesh Reshammiya Starrer

The Himesh Reshammiya starrer Badass Ravi Kumar is all set to release in theatres this Friday. The trailer of the film went out on January 5 and ever since, there have been no promotional events or interviews undertaken by the film’s team. Yet, it has managed to create a buzz due to its trailer and songs. Amid this, a report reveals the censor details of the film.

Himesh Reshammiya’s film passed by CBFC after multiple cuts

As per Bollywood Hungama, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) approved Badass Ravi Kumar on January 29, but the Examining Committee requested several changes. The film's scenes featuring an alcohol brand were blurred, as were visuals of a raised middle finger.

Close-up shots of a bikini-clad woman were replaced, and cleavage visuals were altered. Similarly, the committee instructed the filmmakers to modify breast close-up shots. They also replaced sensual scenes, such as a man’s hand moving on a woman’s thigh and another on her buttocks.

Violent scenes to swear words all cut from Badass Ravi Kumar: Report

As per reports, a violent scene showing a man being cut with a woodcutter machine was altered. It is unclear whether this is the same shot shown in the trailer. Additionally, the word "bitch" was muted in the audio and removed from the subtitles.

After these edits, Badass Ravi Kumar received a UA 16+ certificate. The censor certificate lists the film’s length as 141.44 minutes, equivalent to 2 hours, 21 minutes, and 44 seconds.