Badass Ravi Kumar vs Loveyapa Box Office Collection Day 2: Himesh Reshammiya Starrer Leads The Chart By ₹2.1 Crore

Badass Ravi Kumar vs Loveyapa Box Office Collection: Himesh Reshammiya starrer opened at a positive note with movie buffs hailing the performance, songs and 'seetimaar' dialogues. However, they did say loud and clear that if the audience is looking for logic in the movie then it's not for them because it's a 'true' masala entertainer. Whereas Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan starrer earned mixed responce and even had a low opening at the box office in India. In the new Bollywood releases, Himesh starrer is leading the chart. It will be interesting to see both movie's second-day performances.

Badass Ravi Kumar box office collection day 2

Helmed by Keith Gomes, Himesh Reshammiya starrer witnessed a drop in numbers on the second day of the release, per Sacnilk. On Saturday, the movie grossed ₹2 crore at the box office in India, early estimates reported by Sacnilk. Adding the two-day collection, the total stands at ₹4.75 crore. Badass Ravikumar had an overall 9.38 per cent Hindi occupancy on Saturday with the maximum reported in Chennai (56 per cent). Despite witnessing a drop, the movie is still leading the second-day chart in comparison to Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan's rom-com drama.

Loveyapa box office collection day 2

Khushi and Junaid's new-age romantic drama witnessed a slight spike on the second day, per Sacnilk. The movie minted ₹1.15 crore on the opening day, followed by ₹1.50 crore on the second day, early estimates reported by Sacnilk. Adding the two-day collection, the total stands at ₹2.65 crore. Loveyapa had an overall 10.09 per cent Hindi occupancy on Saturday with the maximum reported in Chennai (42 per cent).