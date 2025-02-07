Badass Ravi Kumar X Review: Fans Say Himesh Reshammiya Starrer Is 'Tribute To Masala Films Of 80s' But Don't Look For...

Badass Ravi Kumar X Review: Himesh Reshammiya has made a power-pack comeback with his latest release. It marks his return to silver screens after five years and for netizens, it is a total 'banger' minusing the logic. The movie is a spin-off of the 2014 movie The Xpose and it seems this was enough to bring the audience to the theatres. Movie buffs who watched the FDFS (first day first show) have flooded the social media platforms with their reviews and so far they are positive with many calling it "masaledaar".

Is Badass Ravi Kumar worth watching?

Movie buffs have given positive reviews to the movie but they have also dropped a caution. According to them, if you are looking for logic in the movie then it's not for you otherwise with songs and action sequences, it is an entertaining movie. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh has called the movie "masaledaar" and has given it 3.5 stars out of 5. He said Badass Ravi Kumar plays out like a 'tribute to the masala entertainers of 1980 where the hero makes the impossible possible. "A wild, crazy, over-the-top ride that transports you to the cinema of 1980s... Don't ask questions or look for logic... Extra points for its high-energy songs and seetimaar dialogues," an excerpt of his review reads. In four plusses there is one minus according to Taran which means some sequences could've been better written.

Another movie buff has called the movie "larger-than-life action of the 80s". Elaborating on Himesh's presence in the movie, the user wrote, that the singer-actor owned the screens as Ravi Kumar with his swag and power-packed dialogues. The user also praised the high-energy music that added to the fun. "While some scenes could have been tighter, the film never loses its energy. If you love mass entertainers that are all about action, music, and whistle-worthy dialogues, this one’s a blast!" an excerpt of the review read.

Third user called Badass Ravi Kumar film of the week, "#BadassRaviKumar is entertainment at its best. The film may lack logic but the sheer madness works well. The superb music and action works wonders #HimeshReshammiya is back with a bang. The film of the week for me."

What do we know about Badass Ravi Kumar?