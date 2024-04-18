Advertisement

With her latest big-ticket release, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Alaya F stepped into a new territory of the romantic genre, sharing the screen space with the dynamic Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar. As she embarked on this journey, the actress found herself facing challenges and delightful experiences. She played the role of hacker Pam in the movie. Describing her filming experience on the BMCM set Alaya said she found dancing with Tiger ‘terrifying’.

Alaya F on filming dance numbers with Tiger Shroff

Reflecting on her memorable moments from the film, Alaya fondly recalls her first encounter with the electrifying energy of Tiger on the set of the song Rang Ishq Ka. The actress said, “It was the first song I shot for the film and I remember being really terrified. Firstly, I was dancing with Tiger and there’s nothing more terrifying than that because he’s just such an incredible dancer. But once I did a few takes and calmed down, I realized I was having a lot of fun.”

“While filming a romantic montage for the song, I was so clueless! I literally looked at Tiger and said ‘I have no idea what to do’. To which he very sweetly said, ‘just follow my lead’. And so that’s what I did, I just followed his lead and I remember feeling so happy with the result when I saw the monitor after the shot was done! I was freaking out on the inside but trying to stay calm on the outside, he really helped put me at ease! I had a lot of fun on that song,” she adds.

What more do we know about Bade Miyan Chote Miyan?

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar of Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai fame, also stars Sonakshi Sinha and Manushi Chhillar in significant roles. Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran serves as an antagonist in the film. Presented by Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment in association with AAZ films, The Akshay-Tiger starrer debuted in theatres on April 10.

Looking ahead, Alaya is set to embark on her next cinematic adventure in biopic Srikanth, co-starring Rajkummar Rao.