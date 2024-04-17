Advertisement

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in the lead role, enjoyed a great opening at the domestic box office. The film didn’t have any paid previews like Maidaan and opened to a whopping ₹15.65 crore. However, since the second day, the film witnessed a downward trend but remained steady in the collection in comparison to Maidaan. However, despite minting ₹40.8 crore on the first weekend, the film failed the Monday test.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan box office collection day 5

Ali Abbas Zafar directorial film earned ₹2.50 crore on Monday, as per early estimates by Sacnilk. This is the lowest the film has earned since its release. The film opened at ₹15.65 crore, followed by ₹7.6 crore on Friday. Over the weekend, the film minted ₹8.5 crore on Saturday and ₹9.05 crore on Sunday. Now, the film's five-day collection stands at ₹43.30 crore.

(A still from BMCM trailer | Image: Instagram)

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan had an overall 9.92% Hindi occupancy on Monday with a maximum reported in Mumbai – 12.75 crore.

(A still from BMCM trailer | Image: Instagram)

Maidaan box office collection day 5

Maidaan, despite a paid review, minted ₹4.5 crore on its first day. In the first weekend, the film managed to earn ₹22 crore. Amit Sharma's directorial earned ₹1.50 crore on Monday, as per early estimates by Sacnilk. Adding the fifth-day collection, the film's total stands at ₹23.50 crore. The Ajay Devgn starrer had an overall 9.99% Hindi occupancy on Monday with the maximum reported in Mumbai - 13.75 percent.

(A poster of Maidaan | Image: Instagram)

Coming back to Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, apart from Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, the film also starred Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manushi Chhillar, Alaya Furniturewala, Sonakshi Sinha, Bijay Anand and Ronit Roy in pivotal roles. The film follows two former soldiers who reunite and race against time to save India from an imminent attack orchestrated by a vengeful mad scientist.

