Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is all set to hit the big screens on Eid 2024. The movie is headlined by Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff and is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan has also booked the holiday for the release. Both movies releasing on the same day will give rise to an imperative box office comparison. Ahead of the film’s release, the Bade Miyan Chote Miyan producer has weighed in on the clash.

Unki koi majboori rahi hogi: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan producer on film’s clash with Maidaan

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan producer Vashu Bhagnani recently gave an interview to Bollywood Hungama wherein he opened up on the clash of the film with Maidaan. The producer stated, “Everyone will want that no film should be released alongside theirs. Nevertheless, unki bahut achhi picture hai. Hamari bhi bahut acchi picture hai.” He further stated that he is good friends with Maidaan producer Boney Kapoor and the actors Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar are good friends too, arguing that they go back 25 years.

A poster of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan | Image: IMDb

The producer further stated, “Unki koi majboori rahi hogi. shayad unko zabardasti aana pad raha hai yeh date pe. Aur hum unko mana nahin kar paaye; after all, there are financial reasons.” He also added that given the Eid holiday, both films can do well and it will give cine-goers a choice.

Ajay Devgn addresses Maidaan vs Bade Miyan Chote Miyan clash

Ajay Devgn and the other cast and crew members of Maidaan came together for the trailer launch of the film on March 7. At the event, the makers addressed media questions surrounding the film. Addressing the clash of Maidaan with Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Ajay Devgn asserted, “I wouldn’t want it but kuch majbooriyan hoti hai (there are some helpless situations).”

A poster of Maidaan | Image: IMDb

He added that both films are of different genres and there is no bitterness between the makers of both films. He asserted, “Dono alag-alag genre hai.” He claimed that Akshay Kumar and him are good friends and that the film fraternity is like a family. He said, “We are not seeing it as clash, it’s a big weekend. Both films are going to do well.” For the unversed, both films are released on the Eid weekend. While Maidaan is a sports drama, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is a comedy-action.