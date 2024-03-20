×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 20th, 2024 at 22:13 IST

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Producer Addresses Eid Clash With Ajay Devgn Starrer Maidaan

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan will both the big screens on Eid 2024. Ahead of the release, Vashu Bhagnani opened up on the clash between the two films.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Maidaan New Poster
Maidaan New Poster | Image:Maidaan New Poster I Ajay Devgn/ X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is all set to hit the big screens on Eid 2024. The movie is headlined by Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff and is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan has also booked the holiday for the release. Both movies releasing on the same day will give rise to an imperative box office comparison. Ahead of the film’s release, the Bade Miyan Chote Miyan producer has weighed in on the clash. 

Unki koi majboori rahi hogi: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan producer on film’s clash with Maidaan 

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan producer Vashu Bhagnani recently gave an interview to Bollywood Hungama wherein he opened up on the clash of the film with Maidaan. The producer stated, “Everyone will want that no film should be released alongside theirs. Nevertheless, unki bahut achhi picture hai. Hamari bhi bahut acchi picture hai.” He further stated that he is good friends with Maidaan producer Boney Kapoor and the actors Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar are good friends too, arguing that they go back 25 years. 

A poster of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan | Image: IMDb

The producer further stated, “Unki koi majboori rahi hogi. shayad unko zabardasti aana pad raha hai yeh date pe. Aur hum unko mana nahin kar paaye; after all, there are financial reasons.” He also added that given the Eid holiday, both films can do well and it will give cine-goers a choice. 

Advertisement

Ajay Devgn addresses Maidaan vs Bade Miyan Chote Miyan clash 

Ajay Devgn and the other cast and crew members of Maidaan came together for the trailer launch of the film on March 7. At the event, the makers addressed media questions surrounding the film. Addressing the clash of Maidaan with Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Ajay Devgn asserted, “I wouldn’t want it but kuch majbooriyan hoti hai (there are some helpless situations).” 

Advertisement
A poster of Maidaan | Image: IMDb

He added that both films are of different genres and there is no bitterness between the makers of both films. He asserted, “Dono alag-alag genre hai.” He claimed that Akshay Kumar and him are good friends and that the film fraternity is like a family. He said, “We are not seeing it as clash, it’s a big weekend. Both films are going to do well.” For the unversed, both films are released on the Eid weekend. While Maidaan is a sports drama, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is a comedy-action. 

Advertisement

Published March 20th, 2024 at 22:13 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Rahul Gandhi

LS POLLS 2024 LIVE

a few seconds ago
Ideal Astrological Pairings That Promise Love And Understanding

Zodiac Love Pairs

2 minutes ago
Five Animals That Can Only Be Spotted in Asia

Asian Animals

3 minutes ago
Most Famous Paintings Created Through Chiaroscuro Technique

Chiaroscuro Paintings

4 minutes ago
SHOCKING Theft at Mumbai Airport: Bengal Man Loses Rs 1 Lakh Cash, 78-yr-old Fountain Pen

mumbai airport

4 minutes ago
US World Trade Center

Smoke Billows Out

8 minutes ago
Jabalpur Man Wanting To Contest LS polls Pays Security Deposit Of Rs 25,000 In Coins

LS Polls

8 minutes ago
Travel with you girl gang

Vacation With Girl Gang

8 minutes ago
File Photo of Sadhguru

BREAKING: Sadhguru Underg

11 minutes ago
Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

Genetic Disorders

11 minutes ago
Celebrating The World Puppetry Day, The Magic of Storytelling

World Puppetry Day 2024

12 minutes ago
An Odisha shopkeeper died following a heated argument with a customer.

Odisha Shopkeeper Death

14 minutes ago
Holi 2024

Holi Like Carnivals

14 minutes ago
Australian Music Festival 

Shigellosis in Australia

16 minutes ago
Arvind Kejriwal ED Summon

Kejriwal Must Appear

18 minutes ago
Rani Mukerji

Rani's Pre-birthday Bash

23 minutes ago
RC16 pooja ceremony

RC 16 Muhurat Pics

25 minutes ago
Why Supreme Court Struck Down The Electoral Bonds Scheme: 5 Points

The Electoral Bond Mindma

28 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Chhattisgarh: 13 Students Injured After School Roof Gets Ripped Off

    India News4 hours ago

  2. Gaurav Bhatia Roughed Up By Lawyers In Surajpur Court, SCBA Takes Note

    India News5 hours ago

  3. Volkswagen to partner with Mobileye

    Web Stories6 hours ago

  4. Rohit Sharma IGNORES captain Hardik Pandya-led MI team-bonding session

    Sports 7 hours ago

  5. 'Shoot Modi in The Skull': RJD Neta's Controversial Remark in INDI Meet

    Lok Sabha Elections8 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo