×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 7th, 2024 at 18:48 IST

Ajay Devgn Addresses Maidaan Clash On Eid With Akshay's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Kuch Majbooriyaan...

Ajay Devgn, at the trailer launch of Maidaan, opened up about the film clashing at the box office with Akshay Kumar starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Maidaan New Poster
Maidaan New Poster | Image:Maidaan New Poster I Ajay Devgn/ X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Ajay Devgn is all set to appear in the upcoming film Maidaan. The sports drama movie chronicles the life of real-life Indian football coach Syed Abdul Rahim through the ‘Golden Era Of Indian Football’. The movie will hit the big screens on Eid 2024 when Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will also be released. 

Ajay Devgn addresses Maidaan vs Bade Miyan Chote Miyan clash 

Ajay Devgn and the other cast and crew members of Maidaan came together for the trailer launch of the film. The trailer launch was held in Mumbai today, March 7 where the makers unveiled the intriguing trailer of the movie. At the event, the makers addressed media questions surrounding the film.

Addressing the clash of Maidaan with Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Ajay Devgn asserted, “I wouldn’t want it but kuch majobooriyan hoti hai (there are some helpless situations).” He added that both films are of different genres and there is no bitterness between the makers of both films. He asserted, “Dono alag-alag genre hai.” He claimed that Akshay Kumar and him are good friends and that the film fraternity is like a family. He said, “We are not seeing it as clash, it’s a big weekend. Both films are going to do well.” For the unversed, both films are released on the Eid weekend. While Maidaan is a sports drama, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is a comedy-action. 

Ajay Devgn leads a team of underdogs in Maidaan trailer 

The trailer of Maidaan was launched today (March 7). In the 2-minute 44-second long trailer, Ajay Devgn essays the role of Syed Abdul Rahim. The trailer opens with monochrome shots from the 1952 Summer Olympics held in Helsinki, Finland, and narrates the story of India's best-ever performance in football. The decade from 1952 to 1962 is regarded as the 'Golden Era' of Indian football.

Sharing the trailers the makers wrote in the description, “A team that carved its legacy with every step! A man who devoted his life to football And one #Maidaan where the whole world witnessed it all... Bringing the Golden Era of Indian Football to life!” 

Advertisement

Published March 7th, 2024 at 18:48 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Debate

False TRP Case Collapses

20 hours ago
England Players

England players dive

20 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin on 'Naatu Naatu'

a day ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Gets Injured

a day ago
Malaika Arora

Malaika's Workout

a day ago
Deepveer

Deepveer's Viral Video

a day ago
Ram Charan

Ram Charan In Mumbai

a day ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi's Chic Look

a day ago
manjummel boys

Locals At Guna Caves

a day ago
Govinda

Govinda's Airport Fashion

a day ago
Kolkata Metro Update: Commercial Service on Kavi Subhash-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay Line to Commence Soon

WB's 1st Underwater metro

a day ago
Small Aircrafts Crashes In Nashville, All Five Onboard Killed

5 Dead In Nashville Crash

a day ago
Rihanna

Rihanna In Jamnagar

2 days ago
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik In Goa

2 days ago
Vijay Varma

Vijay At Gucci Event

2 days ago
Diljit Dosanjh at Ambani Event

Diljit At Anant's Bash

2 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Animal Print

2 days ago
Athiya Shetty

Athiya At Gucci Event

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'I am doing specific things on my fitness': Kuldeep on new-found success

    Sports 9 minutes ago

  2. Is A Barbie Sequel In The Works? Director Greta Gerwig Reacts

    Entertainment13 minutes ago

  3. Gukesh beats Keymer, Praggu draws with Bartel in Prague Masters chess

    Sports 15 minutes ago

  4. Constitution Not Under Threat, It Lives In Heart of People: Salve

    Republic Summit15 minutes ago

  5. PV Sindhu enters quarterfinals, Kidambi Srikanth loses in French Open

    Sports 17 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo