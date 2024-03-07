Advertisement

Ajay Devgn is all set to appear in the upcoming film Maidaan. The sports drama movie chronicles the life of real-life Indian football coach Syed Abdul Rahim through the ‘Golden Era Of Indian Football’. The movie will hit the big screens on Eid 2024 when Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will also be released.

Ajay Devgn addresses Maidaan vs Bade Miyan Chote Miyan clash

Ajay Devgn and the other cast and crew members of Maidaan came together for the trailer launch of the film. The trailer launch was held in Mumbai today, March 7 where the makers unveiled the intriguing trailer of the movie. At the event, the makers addressed media questions surrounding the film.

Addressing the clash of Maidaan with Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Ajay Devgn asserted, “I wouldn’t want it but kuch majobooriyan hoti hai (there are some helpless situations).” He added that both films are of different genres and there is no bitterness between the makers of both films. He asserted, “Dono alag-alag genre hai.” He claimed that Akshay Kumar and him are good friends and that the film fraternity is like a family. He said, “We are not seeing it as clash, it’s a big weekend. Both films are going to do well.” For the unversed, both films are released on the Eid weekend. While Maidaan is a sports drama, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is a comedy-action.

Ajay Devgn leads a team of underdogs in Maidaan trailer

The trailer of Maidaan was launched today (March 7). In the 2-minute 44-second long trailer, Ajay Devgn essays the role of Syed Abdul Rahim. The trailer opens with monochrome shots from the 1952 Summer Olympics held in Helsinki, Finland, and narrates the story of India's best-ever performance in football. The decade from 1952 to 1962 is regarded as the 'Golden Era' of Indian football.

Sharing the trailers the makers wrote in the description, “A team that carved its legacy with every step! A man who devoted his life to football And one #Maidaan where the whole world witnessed it all... Bringing the Golden Era of Indian Football to life!”