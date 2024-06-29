Published 17:13 IST, June 29th 2024
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Stars Remain Unpaid For Film 2 Months After Its Release?
Amid controversy on non-payment of dues, reports are now claiming that the lead cast members of BMCM are also yet to be paid their share of the remuneration.
- Entertainment
- 3 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan star cast posed in style for the camera. | Image: Varinder Chawla
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
17:13 IST, June 29th 2024