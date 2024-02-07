Updated January 20th, 2024 at 16:11 IST
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Tiger Shroff, Manushi Chillar To Join Akshay Kumar For Song Shoot
The film is a remake of 1998 movie.
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will hit the big screen in Eid 2024. The film is headlined by Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. Ahead of the film's release, the actors have jetted off for the shoot of a song in the film. The cast members will be joining Akshay Kumar in Jordan ahead of the film's release.
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Actors spotted at the airport
Tiger Shroff, Manushi Chillar and Alaya F were spotted departing from the Mumbai airport on January 20. The actors were spotted at the airport as they jetted off to Jordan. As per reports in Pinkvilla, the actors will fly to Jordan to shoot for a song from Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.
The reports also suggest that several songs will be shot in Jordan. It is also suggested that Sonakshi Sinha will be joining the cast members for the shoot. Additionally, choreographer Bosco Martis also accompanied the actors for the shoot.
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan teaser to be out on January 24
Earlier today, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan's first poster starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff has been unveiled. In the poster, Akshay and Tiger's characters look intense while wearing bulletproof shields. The two stars can also be seen brandishing their machine guns while helicopters hover past them. The backdrop featured a war-like scenario. Along with the poster, the makers mentioned that the teaser of the film will be out on January 24.
Akshay Kumar shared the poster of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and wrote in the caption, 'Back at doing our favourite thing on the big screen - ACTION💥 #BadeMiyanChoteMiyanTeaser out on 24th January 2024." Soon after he shared the poster, fans and followers took to the comments to drop their reactions. A fan wrote, "Blockbuster movie 🎥🦸," while another user wrote, "Khiladi & tiger 🔥."
