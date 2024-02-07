English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 20th, 2024 at 16:11 IST

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Tiger Shroff, Manushi Chillar To Join Akshay Kumar For Song Shoot

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will hit the big screen on Eid 2024. The film is headlined by Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. The film is a remake of 1998 movie.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Tiger Shroff
Tiger Shroff and Manushi Chillar at the airport | Image:Varinder Chawla
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will hit the big screen in Eid 2024. The film is headlined by Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. Ahead of the film's release, the actors have jetted off for the shoot of a song in the film. The cast members will be joining Akshay Kumar in Jordan ahead of the film's release. 

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Actors spotted at the airport 

Tiger Shroff, Manushi Chillar and Alaya F were spotted departing from the Mumbai airport on January 20. The actors were spotted at the airport as they jetted off to Jordan. As per reports in Pinkvilla, the actors will fly to Jordan to shoot for a song from Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

The reports also suggest that several songs will be shot in Jordan. It is also suggested that Sonakshi Sinha will be joining the cast members for the shoot. Additionally, choreographer Bosco Martis also accompanied the actors for the shoot. 

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan teaser to be out on January 24 

Earlier today, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan's first poster starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff has been unveiled. In the poster, Akshay and Tiger's characters look intense while wearing bulletproof shields. The two stars can also be seen brandishing their machine guns while helicopters hover past them. The backdrop featured a war-like scenario. Along with the poster, the makers mentioned that the teaser of the film will be out on January 24.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan poster | Image: Instagram

 

Akshay Kumar shared the poster of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and wrote in the caption, 'Back at doing our favourite thing on the big screen - ACTION💥 #BadeMiyanChoteMiyanTeaser out on 24th January 2024." Soon after he shared the poster, fans and followers took to the comments to drop their reactions. A fan wrote, "Blockbuster movie 🎥🦸," while another user wrote, "Khiladi & tiger 🔥."

 

Advertisement

Published January 20th, 2024 at 16:11 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

2 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

2 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

2 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

2 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

6 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India greenlights Scotch whisky import

    Web Stories23 minutes ago

  2. 'HE REMINDS ME OF DAVID WARNER': Ricky Ponting lauds talented youngster

    Sports 24 minutes ago

  3. Ankita Lokhande Addresses Divorce Rumours With Vicky Jain

    Entertainment26 minutes ago

  4. India LIVE: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Hits Out at Congress

    India News26 minutes ago

  5. 12th Fail Star Vikrant Massey Welcomes Baby Boy With Sheetal Thakur

    Entertainment31 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement