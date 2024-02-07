English
Updated January 20th, 2024 at 11:14 IST

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff Promise An Action-filled Ride In First Poster

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan's first poster starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff has been unveiled. Meanwhile, the teaser will be out on January 24.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan poster
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan poster | Image:Instagram
Akshay Kumar is currently gearing up for his next venture with Tiger Shroff. The film has been titled Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Recently, the makers dropped the first poster of the film, sharing a glimpse into the intense characters of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. For the unversed, this is the first time Akshay Kumar will be seen sharing a screen with Tiger Shroff. The film, however, will release in April 2024, coinciding with the Eid holiday. 

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan makers share first poster

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan's first poster starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff has been unveiled. In the poster, Akshay and Tiger's characters looked intense while wearing bulletproof shields. The two stars can also be seen brandishing their machine guns while helicopters hover past them. The backdrop featured a war-like scenario. Along with the poster, the makers mentioned that the teaser of the film will be out on January 24.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan poster | Image: Instagram

 

Akshay Kumar shared the poster of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and wrote in the caption, 'Back at doing our favourite thing on the big screen - ACTION💥 #BadeMiyanChoteMiyanTeaser out on 24th January 2024." Soon after he shared the poster, fans and followers took to the comments to drop their reactions. A fan wrote, "Blockbuster movie 🎥🦸," while another user wrote, "Khiladi & tiger 🔥."

First still from Bade Miyan Chote Miyan | Image: X

 

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan first stills out

Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar's first stills from Bade Miyan Chote Miyan were released in May 2023. The two engaged in intense action sequences. The film's antagonist will be played by Prithviraj Sukuraman. The film was shot in exotic locations including Scotland, London, India, and the UAE, with renowned technical and international action crews. The film, featuring a mega-star cast, international action sequences, and big-screen masala entertainment, is expected to be one of the biggest action entertainers of 2024. Several photos of the actors in stills from the film will give you a good idea of what's coming.

First still from Bade Miyan Chote Miyan | Image: X

 

Ali Abbas Zafar wrote and directed Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, which is produced by Pooja Entertainment in association with AAZ Film. It is backed by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra, and Ali Abbas Zafar. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is set for an Eid 2024 release.

Published January 20th, 2024 at 11:14 IST

