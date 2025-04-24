'Badly Affected' Aamir Khan Skips Andaz Apna Apna Special Screening After Pahalgam Terror Attack, Says 'Senseless Killing...'

The Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 innocent, unarmed tourists, has shaken the entire nation. On April 22, a group of terrorists gunned down tourists in Pahalgam, Kashmir, leaving several dead and many severely injured. Following the inhumane attack, several public celebrations, pre-release events, screenings and award shows have been cancelled. Amid this, Aamir Khan starrer Andaz Apna Apna is set to re-release on the big screens on April 25. Ahead of the re-release, a special screening of the film was organised, which the Lagaan actor skipped.

Aamir Khan and Shakti Kapoor in a still from Andaz Apna Apna | Image: X

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Aamir Khan shared, “I was reading reports about what happened at Pahalgam in Kashmir. I have been badly affected by the senseless killing of innocents. I was in no state to go (to the preview). I will see it sometime later this week.”

Previosuly, R. Madhavan, who is basking in the success of his film Kesari 2, also supported the cancellations of all film events in the wake of the Pahalgam tragedy. Singers Badshah, Arijit Singh have cancelled their upcoming concerts in the time of grief. Music composer Anirudh Ravichander has also halted the ticket sales of his Hukum world tour as the nation mourns the victims of the terrorist act.

No appetite for cinema as nation condemns Pahalgam terror attack