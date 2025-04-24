'Badly Affected' Aamir Khan Skips Andaz Apna Apna Special Screening After Pahalgam Terror Attack, Says 'Senseless Killing...'

Updated April 24th 2025, 20:42 IST
The Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 innocent, unarmed tourists, has shaken the entire nation. On April 22, a group of terrorists gunned down tourists in Pahalgam, Kashmir, leaving several dead and many severely injured. Following the inhumane attack, several public celebrations, pre-release events, screenings and award shows have been cancelled. Amid this, Aamir Khan starrer Andaz Apna Apna is set to re-release on the big screens on April 25. Ahead of the re-release, a special screening of the film was organised, which the Lagaan actor skipped.
Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Aamir Khan shared, “I was reading reports about what happened at Pahalgam in Kashmir. I have been badly affected by the senseless killing of innocents. I was in no state to go (to the preview). I will see it sometime later this week.”
Previosuly, R. Madhavan, who is basking in the success of his film Kesari 2, also supported the cancellations of all film events in the wake of the Pahalgam tragedy. Singers Badshah, Arijit Singh have cancelled their upcoming concerts in the time of grief. Music composer Anirudh Ravichander has also halted the ticket sales of his Hukum world tour as the nation mourns the victims of the terrorist act.
The impact of the Pahalgam terror attack echoed throughout the country. As innocent tourists lost their lives, cine-goers skipped recreational activities in solidarity. The same was translated in the box office collections of new releases. On April 23, Kesari 2, featuring Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan, saw a significant decline in business. The movie raked in its lowest single-day collection with just ₹3.6 Cr. Amid this, it is to be seen if Andaz Apna Apna re-release is able to find an audience.
Published April 24th 2025, 20:29 IST