Bandish Bandits' Actor Ritwik Bhowmik To Make Bollywood Debut With Romantic Film Abhootpurva

'Bandish Bandits' actor Ritwik Bhowmik is all set to step into Bollywood with his first big-screen film.

The actor, who became a household name for playing Radhe Rathore in the musical series, will now headline a romantic horror comedy titled 'Abhootpurva'.

The film is set in the 1990s in Agra and will see Ritwik take on the role of Abhay.

On Saturday, the makers introduced him with a warm note on Instagram. Sharing the first announcement post, they wrote, "Introducing Ritwik Bhowmik as Abhay in the world of #Abhootpurva. Ek aisi mohabbat ki daastaan, jo na kabhi kahi gayi, na kabhi suni gayi... abhootpurv. From the streets of 90s Agra to a love that transcends life itself... Abhay's journey begins here. This heartwarming note is just a small glimpse of the world we're trying to create... the rest, we hope, you'll experience with us on the big screen."

The film is produced by Khyati Madaan's Not Out Entertainment. More details about the project are being kept under wraps for now.