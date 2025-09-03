Before Baaghi 4, Know Where To Watch First 3 Parts Of Tiger Shroff’s Action Movie Online

Baaghi 4: Tiger Shroff returns as Ronnie in the fourth instalment of the Baaghi franchise. Joining the action-packed film this time are Sonam Bajwa, Sanjay Dutt, and Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu, who makes her Bollywood debut. The sequel will hit worldwide theatres on September 5, and advance booking of the movie opened on September 2 with an expected slow start. Amid the buzz, here are all the parts of Baaghi you can watch on OTT now.

Baaghi (2016)

The first part of Baaghi was released in 2016 with Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor. Sabbir Khan directed this action-packed film, and it was produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under his production house, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. With a budget of ₹37 crore, the movie raked in ₹125.90 crore worldwide and ₹102.74 crore in India, cementing its status as a blockbuster.

Where to watch: Zee5

Baaghi 2 (2018)

After record-breaking success, makers made the sequel Baaghi 2, and it did exceptionally well at the box office. Starring Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani in lead roles, the movie minted an impressive collection of ₹165.50 crore in India and ₹257 crore worldwide, all on a budget of ₹75 crore.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Baaghi 3 (2020)

Baaghi 3 was released in 2020 with the return of Shraddha Kapoor with ‘Ronnie’ Tiger Shroff, alongwith Riteish Deshmukh. Critics praised the film, while audiences had mixed opinions. Although it didn't match the success of its predecessors, the movie still managed to gross ₹96.5 crore in India and ₹137 crore worldwide. However, it struggled to break even, given its estimated budget of ₹100 crore.