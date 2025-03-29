Believe It Or Not, 'Nawab' Saif Ali Khan's Favourite Perfume Costs Less Than A Dinner For Two

Saif Ali Khan is known as the nawab of the Hindi film industry because of his royal lineage. However, it seems like the Dil Chahta Hai star does not have a penchant for opulent things. In a video, the 54-year-old actor can be seen talking about his favourite perfume, and the price of it is far from luxury.

What is Saif Ali Khan's favourite perfume?

On March 29, a video of Saif Ali Khan talking about his favourite perfume was shared by Pinkvilla. While the actor himself does not take the name of the brand, he flaunted the bottle and stated that it is his third. His fans and fragrance enthusiasts took to the comment section to guess the brand and name.



The price of Ajmal Dhahab Wisal as stated on the official website

The perfume Saif Ali Khan was talking about is seemingly “Ajmal Dhahab Wisal”, as guessed by fans in the comment section. A quick check on the brand's official website shows that a 50 ml bottle of the fragrance costs ₹3,200, which is arguably reasonable. Social media users were startled at the price of the perfume and claimed that a dinner for 2 at a decent eatery would cost more. However, it remains unclear if the actor was genuinely talking about his favourite fragrance or if the video is a commercial. Previosuly, it was reported that the actor, who is gearing up for the release of his film Jewel Thief, regularly uses Chanel No 5 Parfum.

DYK Saif Ali Khan's net worth is ₹1200 crore

Saif Ali Khan, who made his debut in the year 1993, has a staggering net worth which comes from income channels such as his films, brand endorsements, event appearances and real estate investments. According to GQ, Saif Ali Khan has an estimated net worth of ₹1200 crore, while his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan’s net worth is reported to be around ₹485 crore. The joint wealth of the Bollywood couple stands at ₹1685 crore.