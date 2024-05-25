Bhaiyya Ji Box Office Collection Day 1: Manoj Bajpayee’s 100th Film Off To A Dismal Start

Advertisement

Bhaiyya Ji hit the big screens on May 24. The film stars Manoj Bajpayee in the lead role and also marks the actor’s 100th project in the industry. The film has been able to draw a decent number of people to the theatres on its opening day.

Bhaiyya Ji rakes in more than Rs 1 crore in 1 day

On the day of its opening, the Manoj Bajpayee starrer was able to pull in a decent audience to the theatre. As per early estimates provided by Sacnilk, the film has raked in Rs 1.3 crore on day 1 of the theatrical run. The movie was released amid the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections 2024 and has still managed to fare decently on the first day.

The coming weekend remains crucial to assess if the film would register a growth in business. As of now, the movie’s shows are running at theatre occupancy of 5.47% in the morning shows, 10.91% in the afternoon shows and 9.09% in the evening.

Bhaiyya Ji faces competition from Srikant Bolla

Due to the ongoing Lok Sabha 2024 elections, there are no significant releases in Bollywood, Bhaiyya Ji faces stiff competition from the Rajkummar Rao starrer Srikanth Bolla. The film is based on the life of the eponymous industrialist who makes it big despite being visually impaired. In its 13-day theatrical run, the movie has raked in more than Rs 30 crore in domestic collections. The biographical drama continues to register a good business at the ticketing counter.

Bhaiyya Ji will also have to deter competition from Mr and Mrs Mahi which is scheduled to hit the big screens on May 31. The sports drama stars Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in lead roles.