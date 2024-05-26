Bhaiyya Ji Box Office Collection Day 2: Manoj Bapayee’s Film Registers Growth On Weekend

Advertisement

Bhaiyya Ji hit the big screens on May 24. The film marks Manoj Bajpayee’s 100th project in the industry. Ever since its release, the movie has been drawing a decent business at the box office.

Bhaiyya Ji registers growth on day 2

On the first day of theatrical release, Bhaiyya Ji opened to a decent ₹1.35 crore. The film is running at a theatre occupancy of 6.65% in the morning, 13.87% in the afternoon and 13.47% in the evening shows. On the second day, owing to a weekend, Bhaiyya Ji raked in ₹1.75 crore.

This has taken the film’s cumulative of two days to ₹3.1 crore. Given the coming weekend, the collections are expected to increase. Released amid the ongoing Lok Sabha 2024 elections, Bhaiyya Ji enjoys a free run with no competition from domestic releases.

What is the plot of Bhaiyaa Ji?

According to the makers, Bhaiyaa Ji will explore emotions like standing for your family and vengeance for suffering that happened to one's family. The script is penned by Deepak Kingrani and will bring back the “dialogue baazi of ’70s and ’80s Hindi Cinema," as per a statement by the filmmakers.

Talking about the film, Manoj Bajpayee told PTI, "I am thrilled to step into the world of Bhaiyaa Ji. It will be a raw and intense character that I am excited to bring to life. A thorough mainstream entertainer that Bhaiyaa Ji is, (it) made me decide to collaborate with Apoorv Singh Karki, who directed Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai and become the producer for this one along with the lovely team.” As per reports, the movie has been shot in various regions of Uttar Pradesh.