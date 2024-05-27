Advertisement

Bhaiyya Ji starring Manoj Bajpayee hit the big screens on May 24, marking his 100th project in the industry. Last year, Manoj Bajpayee's film Joram received critical acclaim but flopped at the box office. This year, he returned with the action thriller and dominated the silver screen with his powerful performance. The film had a slow start at the domestic box office on its first day but picked up pace over the first weekend.

Bhaiyya Ji witnesses an upward trend on weekend

On Friday, Bhaiyya Ji earned Rs 1.30 crore at the domestic box office. On Saturday, the film's earnings increased to Rs 1.75 crore. According to Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 1.90 crore on its third day, Sunday. Compared to Srikanth, Bhaiyya Ji had a sluggish first weekend. Rajkummar Rao's Srikanth earned around Rs 12 crore in its first weekend and has continued to perform well, with a total business of Rs 36 crore over 17 days.

Bhaiyya Ji's box office collections may increase because the film does not face much competition from other Hindi films. The Hollywood film Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is doing better than Manoj's film, earning more than Rs 2 crore on Thursday and Friday, bringing its total to Rs 4.05 crore. Mammootty's film, Turbo, is also in theaters and performing better than Manoj's. According to Sacnilk, Turbo earned over Rs 10 crore in its first three days.

What is the plot of Bhaiyaa Ji?

According to the makers, Bhaiyaa Ji will explore emotions like standing for your family and vengeance for suffering that happened to one's family. The script is penned by Deepak Kingrani and will bring back the “dialogue baazi of ’70s and ’80s Hindi Cinema," as per a statement by the filmmakers. Apart from Manoj Bajpayee, the film features Zoya Hussain, Suvinder Vicky, Jatin Goswami, Vipin Sharma, and Rama Sharma in pivotal roles.

