The makers of Manoj Bajpayee's next film, Bhaiyya Ji, released a teaser for the film on Sunday. This movie marks Manoj Bajpayee's 100th film. Meanwhile, Manoj stars in the revenge drama as the protagonist, who is on a dangerous mission. Suvinder Vicky, Jatin Goswami, Vipin Sharma, and others will feature in the movie apart from The Family Man actor.

Manoj Bajpayee unveils teaser of his 100th film

The teaser of Manoj Bajpayee starrer Bhaiyya Ji opens with a crime scene and people carrying dead bodies around. A fire breaks out in the mortuary, where Manoj's loved one appears to be. This prompts Manoj's character, Bhaiyya Ji, to vow vengeance and pursue the perpetrators. The teaser is action-packed, with Manoj going all out to unleash his inner fury. Meanwhile, the film will release on May 24. For Bhaiyya Ji, team Bandaa has reunited with Manoj Bajpayee. Bandaa director Apoorv Singh Karki is the director of the film.

First look poster of Bhaiyya Ji

Manoj Bajpayee shared a poster in which he appears fierce. He can be seen in a rugged look, sporting a shirt and lungi layered with a coat. The scene shows him sitting on a ground, covered in red sand, while in the background we can see a group of people running away.

Bhaiyya Ji Poster featuring Manoj Bajpayee | Image: Manoj Bajpayee/Instagram

The film is written by Deepak Kingrani and presented by Manoj Bajpayee, Bhanushali Studios Limited and SSO Productions in association with Aurega Studios is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Samiksha Oswal, Shael Oswal, Shabana Raza Bajpayee, and Vikram Khakhar.

