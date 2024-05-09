Advertisement

Bhaiyya Ji marks the 100th film of actor Manoj Bajpayee. The film is scheduled to release on May 24 and marks the actor’s second collaboration with director Apoorv Singh Karki after their film Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai. Ahead of the release, the makers of the movie released the trailer of the film.

Bhaiyya Ji trailer shows Manoj Bajpayee leading a tale of vengeance

On May 9, days before the release of the movie, Bhaiyya Ji makers unveiled the film’s trailer. In the film, the lead actor Manoj Bajpayee embarks on a mission to avenge the death of his brother. The 3-minute-long trailer showcases heart-racing action sequences.

The trailer opens with an angry man asking his minion about who ‘Bhaiyya Ji’ is. The man then goes on to narrate the terror of ‘Bhaiyya Ji’ explaining how the mention of his name was enough to send chills down spines. He is referred to as ‘Robinhood ka baap (Robinhod’s father) in the clip when an aggravated Manoj Bajpayee appears with a dagger in his hand. The clip then cuts into action-packed sequences, high-intensity chase scenes and political discourse.

What is the plot of Bhaiyaa Ji?

According to the makers, Bhaiyaa Ji will explore emotions like standing for your family and vengeance for suffering that happened to one's family. The script is penned by Deepak Kingrani and will bring back the “dialogue baazi of ’70s and ’80s Hindi Cinema," as per a statement by the filmmakers.

Talking about the film, Manoj Bajpayee told PTI, "I am thrilled to step into the world of Bhaiyaa Ji. It will be a raw and intense character that I am excited to bring to life. A thorough mainstream entertainer that Bhaiyaa Ji is, (it) made me decide to collaborate with Apoorv Singh Karki, who directed Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai and become the producer for this one along with the lovely team.” As per reports, the movie has been shot in various regions of Uttar Pradesh.