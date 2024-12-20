Published 23:45 IST, December 20th 2024
Bhojpuri Actress Akshara Singh Breaks Silence On Bollywood Debut: Patla Hona Padega...
Bhojpuri Actress Akshara Singh attended Republic Bharat Sangam on Friday where she spoke on various topics and crooned soulful tracks for the audience.
New Delhi: Akshara Singh graced Republic Media's Sangam event on December 20, where she talked about her journey to the top of the Bhojpuri film industry. She further spoke about women's empowerment and addressed the most talked about topic in the Bhojpuri industry that the actors are the reason behind the female actor's success. She also entertained the audience with her soulful voice. However, the million-dollar question was when will Akshara make her Bollywood debut. To this, the actress had a hilarious response, “Uske liye mujhe bohot patla hona padega and I'm working on getting into shape.” For the unversed, Akshara has worked in the Hindi TV industry, including Kaala Teeka, Service Wali Bahu, Porus and Bigg Boss OTT (2021).
