Advertisement

Filmmaker Anees Bazmee has set an inspiring example of dedication as he continues shooting for the highly anticipated movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 despite suffering from a broken leg. This remarkable display of commitment has earned him the admiration of actor Kartik Aaryan, who took to Instagram to express his respect for Bazmee's professionalism.

What did Kartik Aaryan say about Anees Bazmee?

Sharing a heartfelt post on his Instagram story, Kartik Aaryan commended Bazmee's passion for his craft. Aaryan shared a candid photo of Bazmee stepping out of his car, most likely taken on the sets of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, accompanied by a caption praising the director's dedication: "Inspiring to shoot with Anees Bazmee sir. Shooting with a broken leg but still at it #BhoolBhulaiyaa3."

What more do we know about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3?

The shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 commenced on March 9, 2024, with Kartik Aaryan portraying the character of Rooh Baba and Vidya Balan reprising her iconic role as Manjulika. Bazmee's dedication to the project was evident as he announced the start of filming through a social media post, where he can be seen closely monitoring the proceedings on set despite his injury.

The third instalment of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise has been making headlines, with Triptii Dimri joining the cast alongside Kartik Aaryan. Dimri replaces Kiara Advani in this eagerly awaited horror-comedy. With the previous instalments achieving tremendous success, anticipation is high for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, especially with Vidya Balan reprising her beloved role as Manjulika.

Advertisement

Excitement surrounding the film further escalated with rumours of popular actors Madhuri Dixit and Naseeruddin Shah joining the cast in important roles. As for the release date, speculation suggests that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 might hit the screens during the festive season of Diwali later this year.