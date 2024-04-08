×

Updated April 8th, 2024 at 14:18 IST

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Location Hunt Takes Director Anees Bazmee To A Kolkata Graveyard | Photos

The upcoming shoot is set to traverse the diverse landscapes of Maharashtra, Rajasthan and West Bengal, promising a visual treat for audiences.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Kartik Aaryan, Anees Bazmi
Kartik Aaryan, Anees Bazmee | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Director Anees Bazmee is pulling out all the stops to ensure that his upcoming directorial venture Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, is an absolute blockbuster. Despite battling an injured leg, the filmmaker has taken his quest for the perfect shoot location to new heights, or should we say depths, with a visit to a Kolkata graveyard.

Pictures from the set reveal Bazmee, armed with a walking stick and sporting a leg cast, conducting a recce inside the graveyard.

As per reports, the upcoming shoot is set to traverse the diverse landscapes of Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and West Bengal, promising a visual treat for audiences across the nation. With plot details shrouded in mystery, the Kolkata shoot adds an extra layer of intrigue to the film.

Take a look at Bazmee conducting a recce inside a graveyard in Kolkata:

Anees Bazmee in the graveyard

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 promises to be a star-studded affair, featuring Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri, and Vidya Balan. The first leg of filming concluded in Mumbai, with Kartik taking to Instagram to share glimpses of the behind-the-scenes magic. He had shared a picture of himself with Triptii, holding a white clapper board. Kartik wrote in the caption, “Ting ting ting tiding ting ting. And we’ve wrapped up the 1st schedule #BhoolBhulaiyaa3. This small break between schedules is gonna make me impatient… Rooh Baba’s Cape has some different magic @aneesbazmee”.


Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is slated to release in theatres this Diwali.

Published April 8th, 2024 at 14:18 IST

