Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has hit the ground running. The third installment of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise is currently on an airtight schedule, eyeing a Diwali release. While the news of Vidya Balan returning to the franchise, presumably to reprise her iconic role of Manjulika, was confirmed by film lead Kartik Aaryan himself, another yesteryear big name has now reportedly signed the dotted line.

Madhuri Dixit officially part of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3?

News of Madhuri Dixit having been reportedly approached for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has been doing the rounds of the internet for a while. As per a recent 123Telugu report, the latest update on the same suggests that Madhuri has in fact, signed the dotted line. AN official announcement for the same is still awaited.



If true, the announcement for Madhuri joining the film, will be a grand one, much like Kartik Aaryan's warm welcome for Vidya Balan being brought on board for the film. For the unversed, back in February, Kartik Aaryan took to his Instagram handle to share a video montage with interludes of Vidya essaying the role of Manjulika and him playing Rooh Baba. The caption to the post officially welcomed Vidya on board for the film. It reads, "And its happening Og Manjulika is coming back to the world of Bhool Bhulaiyaa Super thrilled to welcome @balanvidya This Diwali is going to be crackling #BhoolBhulaiyaa3"

Kartik Aaryan calls Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 the biggest film of his career



Earlier in March, Kartik Aaryan had taken to his Instagram handle to share a picture of himself bowing in front of his prayer alter at home. This was shortly before the actor proceeded to commence work on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The caption to the post read, "Starting The Biggest Film Of My Career Today #Shubharambh #BhoolBhulaiyaa3"

Team Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has already concluded filming its first schedule. It will feature the fresh pairing of Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri. Triptii landed the role of the leading lady for the film following the mammoth success of her last venture, Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal.