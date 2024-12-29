Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Singham Again On OTT: 'Unbearable', Say Netizens About Bollywood's Biggest Blockbusters This Year

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Singham Again On OTT: The Kartik Aaryan starrer horror comedy and Ajay Devgn-led ensemble action film hit the big screen together on Diwali. Months later, the movies made their OTT debuts together on December 27. Despite the commercial success, the OTT premiere of the movies did not fetch good remarks from netizens.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Singham Again invite trolling after OTT debut

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again were both declared hits at the box office. Despite releasing in a clash, the movies have minted nearly Rs 250 crore at the domestic box office. The two movies have emerged as the biggest hits of the year in Bollywood.





Netizens troll Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 on OTT debut | Image: X

Netizens troll Singham Again on OTT debut | Image: X

However, the movie did not impress the audience on its digital premiere. Social media users called the movies ‘unbearable’ and ‘cringe’. Some even alleged that the prequels of both films were much better than the latest parts of the franchise. Kartik Aaryan and Ajay Devgn are being specifically targeted by social media users in their memes and trolling.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Singham Again premiere on OTT

On Thursday, streaming giants Netflix and Prime Video announced the OTT release dates of blockbusters Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again respectively. After facing a box office clash, Ajay Devgn-starrer and Kartik Aaryan's film kickstarted their digital journey on December 27. Excited about the OTT release, Ajay in a press note said, "The love and admiration my character Singham has received over the years has truly made it an iconic role, and returning to it for Singham Again felt like coming home. I am deeply grateful to the audience for their unwavering support and love. Now, with Singham Again launching on Prime Video, audiences around the world can witness the cinematic experience of this exciting new chapter in Rohit Shetty's cop universe." Singham Again also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh, and Deepika Padukone, among others.



Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and SIngham Again hit the big screns together | Image: IMDb

In Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, we saw Kartik sharing screen space with Madhuri Dixit, Vidya Balan and Triptii Dimri. The first part of Bhool Bhulaiyaa was released in 2007 and it starred Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in the lead roles. The second part Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022) starred Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, and Tabu in the lead roles. Anees Bazmee directed the last two instalments.