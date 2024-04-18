Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Team Vidya Balan, Kartik Aaryan, Anees Bazmee Pose At Do Aur Do Pyaar Screening

Advertisement

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. The third instalLment of the horror-comedy franchise is headlined by Vidya Balan, Kartik Aaryan, and Triptii Dimri. Ahead of the movie's release, the lead actors of the movie along with director Anees Bazmee were spotted at an event in Mumbai.

Anees Bazmee, Kartik Aaryan cheer for Vidya Balan

On April 17, the makers of Vidya Balan’s upcoming film Do Aur Do Pyaar organised a screening for the film. The screening was attended by several members of the industry including Mrunal Thakur, Fardeen Khan, Mouni Roy, and Bhagyashree among others. However, what caught the attention of social media users was the presence of Kartik Aaryan and Anees Bazmee.

The actor and director are set to collaborate with Vidya Balan in the film Bhool Bulaiyaa 3. Both Vidya and Kartik have featured in the previous films of the horror comedy franchise. A photo of the director-actor duo rooting for the Heyy Baby actress is doing rounds on social media.

What did Vidya Balan say about featuring in Bhool Bulaiyaa?

In an interview with PTI, Vidya took fans behind the scenes of the filming of one of the most popular scenes from Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which was also pivotal to the storyline. Bhool Bhulaiyaa featured Akshay Kumar as a pyshcharatist and Vidya as Avni, who suffers from dissociative identity disorder. Shiney Ahuja played her husband in the movie. Vidya said she relied completely on Priyadarshan to play the role of Avni, who starts to believe in the legend of Manjulika, a Bengali dancer.

Vidya Balan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa | Image: IMDb

Narrating the story behind a famous scene in the movie where Avni momentarily transitions into Manjulika and ends up lifting a heavy bed, Vidya credited Priyadarshan for his effortless direction. “We made the film 'haste khelte' and the director knew exactly what he wanted and he knew how to get that work out of us. People talk about that scene from the film... I went to set and we were doing a scene and Priyan sir said this is the next scene, I said, ‘Okay, so what am I supposed to do?'," Vidya told PTI.

Vidya’s upcoming film Do Aur Do Pyaar also stars Pratik Gandhi and Ileana D Cruz. The movie will hit the big screens on April 19.