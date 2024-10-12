sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Baba Siddique | Mysore-Darbhanga Train Derails | Mohan Bhagwat | US Elections | Middle East Conflict |

Published 21:05 IST, October 12th 2024

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 To Have 2 Climax Sequences? Netizens Puzzled About Kartik Aaryan Starrer

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 makers revealed at an event that they had shot two alternate endings for the film and tried something that had never done before.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will hit the big screens on Diwali 2024
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will hit the big screens on Diwali 2024 | Image: Youtube Screengrab
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

21:05 IST, October 12th 2024